Ashvinkumar Virchand Shah

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
5:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Ashvinkumar Virchand Shah

November 11, 1944 – February 26, 2020

SOMERS – Ashvinkumar "Ashvin" Virchand Shah, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 – 5:00 pm. In memory of Ashvin's beloved wife's valiant fight with cancer, memorials to the have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 1, 2020
