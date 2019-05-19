Asuncion Maria Luis

August 23, 1952 - May 14, 2019

RACINE - Asuncion Maria Luis (Nee: Antonio), age 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and loved ones, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Asuncion was born on August 23, 1952 in Tlacolula, Oaxaca, Mexico. She moved to Racine, WI in August of 1993.

She is survived by her husband Abelardo Luis Sr.; her three children Abelardo Luis Jr., Hilda (Alfredo) Sandoval, and Josue Luis; her five grandchildren: Alfredo, Isela and Antonio Sandoval-Luis, and Anahi and Aidee Luis.

A celebration of Asuncion's life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St. Racine, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 11 am – 1 pm followed by Mass at 1:00 pm.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff of the TICU at Froedtert for their care and compassion. Please visit https://meredithfuneralhome.com/for complete obituary.

