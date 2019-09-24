Audrey C. Frey

February 7, 1937 - September 19, 2019

Audrey C. Frey, 82, of Lyons, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her Residence in Lyons. Born February 7, 1937 in Burlington to the late William and Martha (Pantel) Berndt.

She was a resident of the Lyons/Burlington area her entire life. Audrey was a factory worker for both Trostels and LaVelle Rubber Co. She enjoyed playing her accordian, fishing, camping and going up north. Audrey is survived by her children, Peggy (Tyler Powell) Heebsh of Spring Hill, Kansas, Jerry (Dianne) Frey of Stratford, Wisconsin and Jim (Jane) Frey of Burlington, Wisconsin.; grandchildren, Kevin (Stacy) Frey, Sarah Frey, Katie (Todd) Hensley and Kurstin Frey; great-grandchildren, Darnell, twins Malik and Mahki, Daivon and Isla. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings and the father of her children Edward J. Frey. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4-6:30 PM, with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Interment Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva (Please meet at the Cemetery). In lieu of flowers, memorials to LOVE, INC. (480 S. Pine Street, Burlington, WI 53105) Appreciated. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Frey Family.