Audrey E. Ragan(Nee: Menden)
RACINE - Audrey E. Ragan, age 87, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Monica's Senior Living. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019, 9:30 am until 10:30 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Catherine's High School, the or one's favorite charity have been suggested. A full obituary will follow.
