Audrey E. (Nee: Menden) Ragan

Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Avenue
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Avenue
Obituary
Audrey E. Ragan(Nee: Menden)

RACINE - Audrey E. Ragan, age 87, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Monica's Senior Living. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019, 9:30 am until 10:30 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Catherine's High School, the or one's favorite charity have been suggested. A full obituary will follow.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 29, 2019
