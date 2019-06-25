Audrey J. Pitchford

April 22, 1930 - June 23, 2019

Audrey J. Pitchford, age 89 of Burlington, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan.

Born in Burlington on April 22, 1930, she was the daughter of Charles and Helen (nee Lumley) Wilson. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington.

Services for Audrey will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home at 3pm. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 1 pm until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Immaculate Conception or the .

