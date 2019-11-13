Audrey Jean Viau

April 30, 1940 - November 8, 2019

ELMWOOD PARK – It is with great sadness that the family of Audrey Viau, 79, announces her passing. On November 8, 2019 Audrey received the promise of eternal life with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Fargo, ND on April 30, 1940, the daughter of the late Arthur and Marion (nee: Hunter) Burmeister. She was united in marriage to her best friend and love of her life, Dennis Viau, Sr. in 1967. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2017.

Audrey received her degree in nursing from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1975 and worked at St. Mary's hospital from many years. Audrey also served as the Elmwood Village Health Officer for 24 years. After retiring from nursing, Audrey began her career in politics and was appointed the Elmwood Park President in 2002, she served her community for more than 10 years.

In addition to her passion for politics, Audrey enjoyed traveling abroad; especially her trips to England, hunting for antiques at local flea markets, attending country concerts, going out for dinner and most of all, being in the company of her family. Audrey was also an active member of the Retired Inactive Nurses Group (RING).

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Dixon of Racine; her son, Dennis Viau, Jr., her granddaughter, Amy (Matt) Soens of Mount Pleasant; her great grandchildren, Austin and Mason Soens; her sisters and brother, Gloria Chiappetta of Sturtevant, Sharon (Bill) Catechi of San Mateo, CA, Gary Burmeister of Racine; brother-in-law, Ellsworth "Ozzie" (Wilma) Viau of Van Buren, MI; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her son, Rick Dixon, her brother-in-law, Tony Chiappetta and sister-in-law, Valerie (George) Frasher.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, November 16, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. Her interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to or the .

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com