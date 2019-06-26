Audrey Jensen(Nee: Schulte)

October 13, 1919 - June 24, 2019

RACINE - Audrey Jensen, age 99, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Monica's Senior Living. She was born in Racine, October 13, 1919, daughter of the late Roman and Ida (Nee: Kemen) Schulte.

Audrey was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School where she first met her husband through the band. On July 27, 1946 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Roger Jensen who preceded her in death June 8, 1985. In her younger years she was employed by Progressive Dairy and Twin Disc. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church where she belonged to their choir and volunteered through the parish at St. Mary's Hospital for many years. During World War II she also volunteered her time at St. Mary's Hospital. Audrey had a great love for music, including playing the piano, and enjoyed cake decorating.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Robert (Mary Claire) Jensen of Thousand Oaks, CA, William (Jeanette) Jensen of Springfield, VA; her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Anne Jensen, Michael (Yolanda) Jensen and their son, Robert, Christopher (Natalie) Jensen and their daughter, Audrey, Peter Jensen, Thomas (Christine) Jensen and their twin daughters, Sophia and Clara, Mark Jensen, John Jensen, Patrick (Erin) Jensen and their children, Avelina, Ronan, and Conor; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jane (Donald) Scheller, Walter Jensen, Lois (Richard) Fox; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends, as well as her St. Monica's family. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Josephine (Lawrence) Soli, Jeanne (Jake) Jacobi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 North Green Bay Road, with Rev. Ken Mich officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Kinzie Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and Saturday at St. Monica's Senior Living from 10:30 am until time of Mass at 11:30 am. Memorials to St. Monica's Senior Living/Memory Unit have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com