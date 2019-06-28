Audrey (Schulte) Jensen (1919 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Monica's Senior Living
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Monica's Senior Living
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Monica's Senior Living
3920 North Green Bay Road
View Map
Obituary
Audrey Jensen(Nee: Schulte)

October 13, 1919 - June 24, 2019

RACINE - Audrey Jensen, age 99, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Monica's Senior Living.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 North Green Bay Road, with Rev. Ken Mich officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Kinzie Avenue. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and Saturday at St. Monica's Senior Living from 10:30 am until time of Mass at 11:30 am. Memorials to St. Monica's Senior Living/Memory Unit have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 28, 2019
