Audrey Joan Knotek

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Joan Knotek.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Audrey Joan Knotek

MOUNT PLEASANT – Audrey J. Knotek, 88, passed away at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Hospital on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, August 10, 2019 for a time to meet with her family from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home's website for more information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.