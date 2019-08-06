Audrey Joan Knotek
MOUNT PLEASANT – Audrey J. Knotek, 88, passed away at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Hospital on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, August 10, 2019 for a time to meet with her family from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home's website for more information.
