Audrey Joan (Luxem) Martini
1936 - 2020
Audrey Joan Martini (nee: Luxem)

1936 - 2020

RACINE - Audrey Joan Martini, age 83, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held on June 16th, 2020. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
