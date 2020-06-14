Audrey Joan Martini (nee: Luxem)
1936 - 2020
RACINE - Audrey Joan Martini, age 83, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Froedtert South in Pleasant Prairie.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held on June 16th, 2020. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.
Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY
803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 14, 2020.