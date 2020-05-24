Audrey M. Goehner
1937 - 2020
Audrey M. Goehner 1937 - 2020 Audrey M. Goehner, 82, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe. Born in East Troy, Wisconsin on November 12, 1937, she was the daughter of Prentice and Larka (nee Storm) Lackey. She was educated at East Troy and Waterford Grade Schools and graduated from Waterford High School in 1955. She graduated from Racine Kenosha Teacher's College in 1969 and U.W. Parkside in 1975. She taught at Wheatland Center School for 26 years before retiring in 1995. Audrey is survived by her children, Scott (Kathy) Mather, Gene Jr. "Skip" (Joette) Mather and Serena (Rick) Urban; grandchildren, Jenna (Rob) Tomal, Cody Mather, Jacob Urban, Matt Hewitt and Joe Hewitt; great-grandchildren, Harper Hewitt and Gage Hewitt; and siblings, Earl (Karen) Lackey of Wasilla, Alaska and David Lackey of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Sandra Mather. The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Brook Pointe and Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Burlington. Services for Audrey will be held on May 30, 2020 at 12 Noon at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Audrey will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery following the service. Everyone who wishes to attend is reminded that maintaining Social Distancing and wearing a face mask if able, is strongly encouraged. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105 (262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
MAY
30
Service
12:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
