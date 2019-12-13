Audrey M. Kroll

  • "Audrey you will always be in my heart. You will be deeply..."
    - Harold Jaikowski
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3126-95th St.
Sturtevant, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
3126-95th St.
Sturtevant, WI
Audrey M. Kroll

RACINE - Audrey M. Kroll, 84, passed away peacefully, on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126-95th St., Sturtevant, on Monday, December 16th, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the or the .

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 13, 2019
