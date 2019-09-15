Austin S. Ten Cate

February 3, 1983 – September 11, 2019

CHICAGO, IL (formerly of Racine) – Austin Scott Ten Cate, age 36; loving son of Scott and Dianne Ten Cate; dear brother of Amy (Chad) Thur and Ryan Ten Cate; and beloved grandson of Stanley & Shirley Ten Cate and the late Hilbert & Myrtle Lueneburg; passed away totally unexpectedly at his home in Chicago on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after feeling ill for a few days prior.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.

