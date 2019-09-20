Austin S. Ten Cate (1983 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Austin will always be a part of our Racine Lutheran High..."
    - Nathan Bickel
  • "I THINK OF THE TENCATE FAMILY OFTEN AND OF FUN TIMES WITH..."
    - ARLENE LANG
  • "Deepest heart felt sympathies. My heart aches for you all...."
    - Bonnie Byrnes
  • "My thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family."
    - Grace Lechnir
  • "Sending hugs and prayers to your family at this time."
    - Lisa Fletcher
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Obituary
Austin S. Ten Cate

February 3, 1983 – September 11, 2019

CHICAGO, IL (formerly of Racine) - Austin Scott Ten Cate, age 36, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Chicago on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after falling ill a few days prior.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 - 5:00 pm. In memory of Austin, donations to one's favorite charity have been suggested. In addition, please keep Austin's legacy alive by offering a kind deed, spreading love and being compassionate.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 20, 2019
