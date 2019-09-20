Austin S. Ten Cate

February 3, 1983 – September 11, 2019

CHICAGO, IL (formerly of Racine) - Austin Scott Ten Cate, age 36, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Chicago on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after falling ill a few days prior.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 - 5:00 pm. In memory of Austin, donations to one's favorite charity have been suggested. In addition, please keep Austin's legacy alive by offering a kind deed, spreading love and being compassionate.

