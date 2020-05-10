Barbara A. Adams
1937 - 2020
Barbara A. Adams September 15, 1937 - May 8, 2020 RACINE - Barbara A. Adams, age 82, of Racine, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Sept. 15, 1937, in Racine, the daughter of Peter Belconis and Marcella Galeski. Barbara graduated from Park High School and UW-Madison. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Adams, in September of 1961 and they were together for 25 years until his passing. Barbara worked as a medical technician for Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Racine. Barbara loved to cook, play golf, swim, exercise, and travel around the world. Barbara is survived by her five children, Jeff (Kathy) Adams, Jennifer Heck, Jon (Kari) Adams, Janice (Dan) Riese and Jodi (Jesse) Evans; 13 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence; grandson, Charlie Adams; and two brothers, Lawrence and William Belconis. A private family celebration will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care 2950 Chapel Valley Road (608) 442-5002

Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
