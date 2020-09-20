Barbara A. Proeber(Nee: Foley-Callis)

STURTEVANT - Barbara A. Proeber, 81, of Sturtevant passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha.

A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held in the funeral home, on Saturday, September 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. Also, on Friday, September 25th the live streaming link will be available on the website as well.

