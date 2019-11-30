Barbara A. Victor

May 28, 1945 - November 26, 2019

Barbara Victor, 74, of Racine passed away Tuesday November 26, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on May 28, 1945 in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of the late Leo & Margaret Pettke. Barb will forever be remembered by her five children, Jean Anderson; Bill Victor; Michael Victor, along with his wife Denise; David Victor; and Cheryl Victor. Barb is also survived by her grandchildren Kelsey, Ashley, Andry, Kameron, Dakota, Haley, Jadyn, Mackenzie, Maxwell, Brett, Mitchell, and Nathan. Great grandchildren include Anissa, Malakai, Kaiden, Andres, Luna, and Adriano.

Throughout her life, Barb had a passion for sewing, quilting, and crocheting. From basic alterations for friends and family to last minute fixes the day of her child's wedding. From palm trees standing as high as the ceiling to comfy Halloween costumes yearly to keep her grandchildren warm. And an unlimited supply of crocheted dish cloths for anyone who needed them. Her passion was clearly driven by her level of expertise, but most importantly by the warmth of her caring heart. Barb was strong but also delicate. She was tough as well as kind. She was feisty at times and absolutely hilarious. She offered compassion and empathy to all she encountered. Above all else, she was full of love and the best Mom, Grandma, and friend anyone could ask for. She will be missed by many.

Oh yea, she would never forgive if we didn't include "Go Pack Go!"

A celebration of life will be held privately.