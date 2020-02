Barbara Ann Hansen

RACINE – Barbara Ann Hansen, 86, passed away on February 10, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Healthcare.

A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Monday evening, February 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 5:30 PM.

Please see the full obituary in Sunday's newspaper.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361