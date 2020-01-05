Barbara Ann Martell

July 18, 1941 - December 30, 2019

RACINE - Barbara Ann Martell, 78, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at her residence.

Barbara was born in Racine to the late Rudolph and Cecelia (nee: Eichsteadt) Prott on July 18, 1941. She was united in marriage to Daniel E. Martell on May 28, 1969, in Racine. They were married for 42 years until Daniel's passing in September of 2011.

Barbara babysat and took care of many children over the years. She had a hand in raising many of her nieces and nephews as well as other children. Barbara had a loving and caring personality. She had a big heart. Barbara loved to cook, especially for her children and grandchildren. Her favorite TV shows were Little House on the Prairie and The Waltons. Above all, Barbara loved her family and she will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Barbara's memory is her daughter, Bonnie Lazarevich; eight step-children: Charlotte (Jim) McDonald, Steve (Brenda) Martell, Marie (Jim) Clement, Linda (Bob) Schmidt, Jim Martell, Merle (Jacquie) Martell, Karen Martell, and Angie (Dan) Watkins; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Peterson; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; three sisters: Margaret Jacobsen, Delores Bulmann, and Mary Jane Gerber; grandson, Paul Martell; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Martell; son-in-law, Marvin Jipson; and grandson-in-law, Paul Sandman.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 12 PM. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361