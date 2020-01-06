Barbara Ann Martell
July 18, 1941 - December 30, 2019
RACINE - Barbara Ann Martell, 78, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at her residence.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 12 PM. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361