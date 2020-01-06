Barbara Ann Martell (1941 - 2019)
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
Barbara Ann Martell

July 18, 1941 - December 30, 2019

RACINE - Barbara Ann Martell, 78, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at her residence.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 12 PM. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 6, 2020
