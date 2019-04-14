Barbara B. Mattner(Nee: Koller)

August 20, 1946 - April 6, 2019

RACINE - Barbara B. Mattner, age 72, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bay Harbor.

Funeral services including a Nightingale service will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, 5:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 pm. In lieu of Flowers, memorials to NAMI have been suggested. Please join the family for a gathering celebrating Barbara's life immediately following the service.

A special thank you to the staff at Bay Harbor, especially Angel and to Amy at The Woods of Caledonia for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com