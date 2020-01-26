Barbara D. Semb (Zimmerman)

May 9, 1948 - January 23, 2020

Barbara D. Semb, age 71, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Marquardt Memorial Manor in Watertown, WI. Barbara was born in Antigo, WI on May 9, 1948, daughter of the late Chester and Eunice (nee: Kelly) Zimmerman.

On October 24, 1967, she was united in marriage to Darrell V. Semb. They were married for thirty-eight years before he preceded her in death on in 2005.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her daughter, Shelly Bethards; sons, Vernon (Karen) Semb, Brian (Jeanine) Semb, and Barry Semb; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Robert Zimmerman, James (Nancy) Zimmerman; other relatives and dear friends.

Private family services will be held with interment at Mound Cemetery.

