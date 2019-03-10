Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Erickson. View Sign

RACINE - Barbara E. Erickson, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, on March 14, 1950, the daughter of Jerome and Loretta (Nee: Kantowicz) Michalski. Barbara graduated from Nathan Hale High School and furthered her education at M.A.T.C. graduating as a legal secretary. On May 13, 1972, in Milwaukee, she was united in marriage to Ronald W. Erickson. Barbara worked for a few years before pursuing the career she loved most, caring for her family and home. Barbara was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, shopping, and traveling, especially to New York City. Her true love was being with family, friends and her favorite dog Stella. She especially loved over the last 4 years, spending time and watching her grand-daughter Olivia grow up. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are her devoted husband, Ron; their children, Christopher Erickson, of Milwaukee, Sara Erickson, of Racine; and her precious grand-daughter, Olivia Leiting. As well as mother, Loretta Michalski, of Milwaukee; two brothers, Mark (Karen) Michalski, of Mukwonago, and Steve (Mary) Michalski, of Shorewood; mother-in-law, Mary Erickson, of Racine; and dear friends, Diane Farley, and Carol Hubbard. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive her. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katie Erickson; father, Jerome Michalski, and father-in-law, Walter Erickson. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, March 17th at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will be next to her daughter, Katie in Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family to go towards Olivia’s education fund or the . The family would like to thank the emergency room and intensive care unit staff at Ascension All Saints hospital for the care and compassion provided to Barbara and our family. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 552-9000



RACINE - Barbara E. Erickson, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, on March 14, 1950, the daughter of Jerome and Loretta (Nee: Kantowicz) Michalski. Barbara graduated from Nathan Hale High School and furthered her education at M.A.T.C. graduating as a legal secretary. On May 13, 1972, in Milwaukee, she was united in marriage to Ronald W. Erickson. Barbara worked for a few years before pursuing the career she loved most, caring for her family and home. Barbara was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, crocheting, shopping, and traveling, especially to New York City. Her true love was being with family, friends and her favorite dog Stella. She especially loved over the last 4 years, spending time and watching her grand-daughter Olivia grow up. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Surviving are her devoted husband, Ron; their children, Christopher Erickson, of Milwaukee, Sara Erickson, of Racine; and her precious grand-daughter, Olivia Leiting. As well as mother, Loretta Michalski, of Milwaukee; two brothers, Mark (Karen) Michalski, of Mukwonago, and Steve (Mary) Michalski, of Shorewood; mother-in-law, Mary Erickson, of Racine; and dear friends, Diane Farley, and Carol Hubbard. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive her. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Katie Erickson; father, Jerome Michalski, and father-in-law, Walter Erickson. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, March 17th at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will be next to her daughter, Katie in Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family to go towards Olivia’s education fund or the . The family would like to thank the emergency room and intensive care unit staff at Ascension All Saints hospital for the care and compassion provided to Barbara and our family. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 552-9000 draeger-langendorf.com Funeral Home Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 552-9000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations