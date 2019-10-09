Barbara E. Trucker(Nee: Foote)

November 8, 1944 - October 4, 2019

RACINE – Barbara Elaine Trucker, 74, received the promise of eternal life on October 4, 2019. She was born in Racine on November 8, 1944, daughter of the late Albert and Marian (Nee: Arneson) Foote.

Barbara was a real estate agent in town for many years. She enjoyed playing dominos with her friends several times a week. She also worked out daily lifting waits and doing yoga at the gym. Barbara was an amazing seamstress and has made many of her own clothes over the years. She was a volunteer for the Salvation Army and HALO.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Lisa Olson, Dana Werner; grandchildren, Victoria Olson, Rachel Olson, Landen Werner, Delilah Werner; sisters, Beverly Foote, Beatrice Behnke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Robbie Olson; sisters, Diane (George) Pawelski, Judy (Frank) Collova; and brother-in-law, Ray Behnke.

A memorial celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 12:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Rev. Warren Williams officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30am until the time of the service.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to the staff at Aurora at Home, the staff at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, and Dr. Sana Jeffreys and her staff.

