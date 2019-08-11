Barbara Grace AdrianNee: Cikel

June 15, 1957 - August 2, 2019

Barb passed peacefully at Ascension All Saints after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be missed by her loving partner Mike Britson; Son's and Grandchildren Max Adrian, Kelynn and Kassius and their mother Melissa McMahon, Ben Adrian (Sarah), Kylaine and Jameson; Sisters, Pam(Doug) Talbott and Karen(Bill) Spranger and Pat Lock and cousin Debbie Meltzer, Nephews and Nieces.

Barb was a unique individual. For 20 years she worked for Aramark at their SC Johnson location which followed many years in the service industry touching many lives. She made you laugh and lived her life her own way, right or wrong. Barb was a great card player, golfer (barefoot always), loved to talk politics or discuss what was on Judge Judy. Her joy was her grandkids (Mimi's gang). She was never afraid to laugh at herself and be part of the moment. Anyone that knew her would know how she would help any person and animal in need before her own. She had a never ending flow of animals in her house, since there was always room for another.

Barb was full of love. She loved her children and her grandchildren. But it didn't stop there, she loved all of her family. Her sisters and brother, nieces and nephews knew the love she had for them. Barb also had a special relationship with her cousin Debbie dating back to the years they spent together growing up in our close knit families. But the greatest story was the love story she found late in life with Mike to the end.

The things that will be missed most are her loud laugh, her boldness, her acceptance of others mistakes with no judgement and her intelligence.

Barb left us too soon.