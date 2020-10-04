Brieske, Barbara Elaine(Nee: Haley)

April 21, 1953 - September 27, 2020

RACINE - Barbara Haley Brieske (nee, Haley), 67, a longtime resident of Racine, WI passed away at Ascension Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

She was born a Michigander on April 21, 1953 to Hubert and Gertrude Haley (nee, Feusse). A genuinely kind and optimistic person, she found positivity and goodness in everyone, exemplifying unconditional love especially toward family and friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Elliott; daughters, Lindsay Brieske and Robyn (Jake) Gordon; and grandchildren, Darquise Odems, Haille, Jayden, and Darien Brieske, as well as Parker and Sawyer Gordon; and niece, Jessica (Andrew) Hughes and nephew, Jonathan Bagby. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Kathryn Haley Bagby and Robert Haley. Her memorial will be postponed to Spring due to the current pandemic.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com