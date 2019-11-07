Barbara J. Berres

March 21,1943 - October 30, 2019

STURTEVANT - Barbara June Berres, age 76, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Loma Clara Senior Living, Morgan Hill, CA. Barbara was born in South Milwaukee March 21,1943, daughter of the late Fredrick and Adeline (Nee: Olszewski) Raether.

Barbara graduated from South Milwaukee High, Class of 1961. Barbara was married to Elroy Norbeck from 1966 to 1976. On March 3, 1984 she was united in marriage to Robert W. Berres who preceded her in death February 12, 2011. Barbara was employed by Toledo Scale for 25 years, and retired in 2000. She was a member of Lutheran Chapel of the Cross where she was an active volunteer and member of the Altar Guild. She was also a member of the Racine Elks Lodge, serving as Exalted Ruler from 2007-2008. Later she was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge. She was also a member and past treasurer of Caledonia American Legion Post 494 Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Veterans Home in Union Grove and spent time raising money for the Dictionary Project in Racine to buy over 1000 dictionaries for third graders. Barbara enjoyed playing cards, golf, gardening, and loved to travel. She especially enjoyed her trips to Australia and New Zealand, Paris, and Rome. Her family treasured her honesty, tenacity, and her unfailing sense of humor. Above all, Barbara enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. She will be remembered as an original, and dearly, dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Jodi James of Seattle, WA, Wendy Sura of Morgan Hill, CA, Chris Norbeck of Jacksonville, AL, her step-daughter Andrea (Larry) Robers of Sturtevant, WI, and step-sons Michael (Joan) Berres of Littleton, CO, and Robert (Amy) Berres of Stevens Point, WI; her grandchildren Tyler Sura, Amanda Sura, Heather Nelson, Nova Norbeck, Brad (Lisa) Robers, Rebecca (Jason) Hirtz, Steven (Sara) Berres, Scott (Erika) Berres. Dane (Charity) Berres, Allison Berres, Alaina Berres, and her great grandchildren, Cameron, Jacob, Amelia and Theodore Berres, Alaina and Alivia Nelson; her brother, Russell (Debra) Raether of Oak Creek, WI; her great aunt Delores, her nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister Janice Casberg and her brother, Fredrick Raether.

Visitation will be held at Maresh - Meredith Funeral Home, Friday November 8, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, Racine, WI, November 9, 2019. Relatives and friends may also meet for visitation early at the at the church from 10 am until time of service. Service at 11 am with Pastor Dan Feldscher officiating. Interment will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park. Memorial gifts to Lutheran Chapel of the Cross Church, and Wisconsin Veteran's home at Union Grove have been suggested.

