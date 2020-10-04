Barbara J. Wallner

July 29, 1935 - September 29, 2020

RACINE - Barbara Jane Wallner, age 85, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine, July 29, 1935, daughter of the late Albert and Leona (Nee: Bodnar) Hornyak.

Barbara graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1953". On October 6, 1956 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Steven Wallner who preceded her in death on March 25, 1982. Barbara was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. As a young girl she enjoyed hanging out with her girlfriends "Scooping the Loop" and going to the Friday night dances at the Catholic Center. In recent years, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, and just loved being a homemaker. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her 6 children, Shelly (Steve) Boles of Racine, Carol (Ray) Kinsley of Racine, Steven (MaryBeth) Wallner of Raymond, James (Jeanine) Wallner of Neenah, Robert A. Wallner of Pheonix, AZ; Barbara A. Wallner of Racine; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Bier, Steven Boles (Brooke), Julie (Pete) Vanderhoef, Kayleen (Anthony) Brau, Ray Kinsley, Luke Kinsley, Erin Wallner (Steve), Kaitlin Wallner, Brittney Wallner, Michelle Wallner, Ryan Wallner; great grandchildren, Austin Bier, Abbey Bier, Landen Vanderhoef, Hailey Vanderhoef, Kylie Vanderhoef, Brianna Boles; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Faith Boles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 am until 11 am. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Please practice social distancing. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, Barbara Wallner page, select services, select live stream. Memorials to the UW Parkside Scholarship Fund or the Senior Companion Program have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.

