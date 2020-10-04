1/1
Barbara J. Wallner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara J. Wallner

July 29, 1935 - September 29, 2020

RACINE - Barbara Jane Wallner, age 85, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine, July 29, 1935, daughter of the late Albert and Leona (Nee: Bodnar) Hornyak.

Barbara graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1953". On October 6, 1956 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Steven Wallner who preceded her in death on March 25, 1982. Barbara was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. As a young girl she enjoyed hanging out with her girlfriends "Scooping the Loop" and going to the Friday night dances at the Catholic Center. In recent years, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, and just loved being a homemaker. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her 6 children, Shelly (Steve) Boles of Racine, Carol (Ray) Kinsley of Racine, Steven (MaryBeth) Wallner of Raymond, James (Jeanine) Wallner of Neenah, Robert A. Wallner of Pheonix, AZ; Barbara A. Wallner of Racine; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Bier, Steven Boles (Brooke), Julie (Pete) Vanderhoef, Kayleen (Anthony) Brau, Ray Kinsley, Luke Kinsley, Erin Wallner (Steve), Kaitlin Wallner, Brittney Wallner, Michelle Wallner, Ryan Wallner; great grandchildren, Austin Bier, Abbey Bier, Landen Vanderhoef, Hailey Vanderhoef, Kylie Vanderhoef, Brianna Boles; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Faith Boles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Reverend Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10:00 am until 11 am. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Please practice social distancing. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, Barbara Wallner page, select services, select live stream. Memorials to the UW Parkside Scholarship Fund or the Senior Companion Program have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Entombment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved