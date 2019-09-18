Barbara Jean Christoffersen

April 28, 1948 - September 15, 2019

RACINE - Barbara Jean Christoffersen, 71, is pain free and soaring with the angels she dearly loved. She had looked forward to joining her departed loved ones. Barbara's soul left her body on Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Barbara was the second child of William and Lolita (nee: DeGarmo) Ketchum, born on April 28, 1948 in Racine. She attended Gilbert Knapp Elementary School, Mitchell Middle School, and Washington Park High School. When able, Barbara would attend Christ Church United Methodist.

Barbara is survived by her son, Daniel (Maureen) Christoffersen of Racine; her daughter, Julie (Frank) Hall of Florida; and her granddaughter, Francesca. Barbara leaves behind two sisters who will cherish her memory: Lynda (Randy) Worden of Saxeville and Vicki (John) Thorpe of Masillon, Ohio. Also surviving Barbara is her niece, Michelle (David) Axelby; her nephews: Michael (Linda) Worden and JD (Amanda) Thorpe; plus seven great nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Barbara leaves behind many friends, too numerous to mention.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Carmen Christoffersen. Barbara's motto, as her parents always taught her, was "Be kind to everyone."

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 am with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 10 am until the time of service. Barbara's final resting place will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Barbara would like to thank her special friends who stayed with her and supported her for many years during life's challenges.

