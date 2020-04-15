Barbara Jean (nee. Alaxson) Ludwig

1941 - 2020

Barbara Jean (nee. Alaxson) Ludwig, age 78, of Burlington, passed away peacefully due to complications of the COVID-19 Pandemic on April 10, 2020. Barbara was born August 26, 1941 to Donald and Ruth (nee. Krueger) Alaxson. She grew up and was educated in the Waterford area. She continued her education, earning her Registered Nursing degree. Barbara married the love of her life, Kirt J.E. Ludwig on August 31, 1963. She was a member of many clubs and organizations, loved reading and was an avid snow skier. She travelled the world, on six continents, over 50 countries and was in the planning stages for Antarctica. Barbara enjoyed life to the fullest, surrounding herself with family, friends and flowers. She will be truly missed.

Barbara is survived by her loving children, Peter (Amie Thompson) Ludwig, and Rebeca (Buddy) Fischer; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Nathan, Brett, Scott, Hayley, Rachel; five sisters, Betty Rahm, Sharon Kurth, Patsy Deak, Susan (Rick) Gramza, Kathy (Jim) Merlo; brother-in-law, Colin, and sister-in law, Leanne Sievert, many nieces and nephews, and so many cherished friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Kirt, brothers-in-law John Rahm and Roger Kurth, and her in-laws Leeroy and Florence Ludwig.

Due to the CDC and COVID-19 Protocol a private burial will take place at Norway Hill Cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy Barbara's family suggest memorials to the Burlington Area Garden Club or Peace Lutheran Church, 349 Wegge Ct., Burlington, WI 53105

Family would like to thank all the people involved in the care of their Mom

in her time of need.

