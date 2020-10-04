1/1
Barbara M. (Nee: Fehlberg) Andersen
1935 - 2020
Barbara M. Andersen(Nee: Fehlberg)

June 3, 1935 – September 28, 2020

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Barbara M. Andersen, age 85, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Racine, June 3, 1935, daughter of the late Ted and Julia (Nee: Crangle) Fehlberg.

On June 18, 1955 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Barbara was united in marriage to Jens A. Andersen. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Her pastimes included knitting, baking and playing cards. She had a great sense of adventure and loved cruising with family and friends. Above all she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of sixty-five years, Jens; her children, Sue (Tom) Casebolt of Racine, Tim (Nancy) Andersen of Keshena, Dan (Karen) Andersen of Racine, Ted (Janice Weber) Andersen of Racine, Tina (Dr. Tim) Griesbaum of Bloomington, IL; her grandchildren, Michael (Beth) Casebolt, Katie (Phil) Belongia, Kara (Derik) Avery, Rebecca (Troy) Peppler, Lauren (Rob Breitzke) Andersen, Keri (Adam) Heusdens, Julie (Nick) McCabe, Alyssa Griesbaum, Ashley Griesbaum; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marian Pare; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her infant son Jens A. "Jimmy" Andersen; and brothers, Jerry (Pat) Fehlberg, and Tom (Joan) Fehlberg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the Mass from 9:30 am until 11 am. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Barbara's page, select service and select livestream. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to St. Rita's Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane, Dr. Steven Johnson and staffs and Nurse Alicia for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
