Barbara M. Yielding

July 17, 1953 - July 4, 2019

MT. PLEASANT - Barbara M. Yielding (nee Takerian), 65, passed away July 4, 2019 at her home after a two -year battle with cancer.

The daughter of Charles and Pauline Takerian, she was born July 17, 1953. She married Alfred Yielding on January 27, 1995. Barb and Al loved to travel and she enjoyed going to casinos. She especially loved taking care of her family and grandchildren.

Barb is survived by her husband, Al; their children, Tony (Trish) Commodore and Britney Yielding; and their 8 grandchildren, Dylan, Tony, Tera, Tatum, Teagan, Jerry, Aiden, and Brooklyn. She is also survived by her brother, David Bohn.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Lolly Bohn.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the Ascension-All Saints Cancer Center nurses and doctors who provided such wonderful care for Barb.

The family will hold private services.

