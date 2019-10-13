Barbara Mae Feehrer

July 11, 1937 - October 9, 2019

RACINE - Barbara Mae (nee: Blodgett) Feehrer, 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with her family by her side.

Funeral services for Barbara will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Sunday October 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and will continue on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time.

She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Barbara in a special way may please direct memorials to a .

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479