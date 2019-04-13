Barbara B. Mattner(Nee: Koller)

August 20, 1946 - April 6, 2019

RACINE - Barbara B. Mattner, age 72, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Bay Harbor. She was born in South Milwaukee, August 20, 1946, daughter of the late Dolores (Nee: Beck) and Henry Koller Jr.

She was a graduate of South Milwaukee High School. Furthering her education she graduated from Columbia Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career spanned forty years until her retirement in 2007. Barbara was employed by St. Mary's Medical Center, Racine Medical Clinic, and All Saints Hospital. She also volunteered with Hospice Alliance and NAMI.

On June 3, 1994 at DeKoven Chapel she was united in marriage to Robert O. Mattner. She was a former member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In her younger years she marched with the Mariners Drum & Bugle Corps. Always the life of the party, Barbara also enjoyed bowling, gambling and was a faithful Packer, Bucks and Brewer fan. Above all she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Bob; her children, Scott (Diane) Ryan of Racine, Jason (Tracy) Ryan of Pewaukee; stepdaughters, Tamara (Tom) Sugent, Cheryl (Dennis) Rosquist; grandchildren, Avery and Peyton Ryan, Joshua and Jordan Wolfe, Corey (Alaina) Kroes, Erin (Ricky) Lee, Jodie Sugent, Katie (Andy) Madisen, Alex (Kaitlin) Sugent; great-grandchildren, Luke, Ben, Cameron, Charlie, Henry, and McKenzie; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis (Dale) Crawford; special nieces, Jennifer Koller-Evans (Andy), Kimberly Koller; great nephews, March and Thomas; 3 dear cousins, David (Joanne) Koller, Joanne (Gus) Ricca, Weezie (Bill) McClarron; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Koller.

Funeral services including a Nightingale service will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, 5:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Sunday at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 pm. In lieu of Flowers, memorials to NAMI have been suggested. Please join the family for a gathering celebrating Barbara's life immediately following the service.

A special thank you to the staff at Bay Harbor, especially Angel and to Amy at The Woods of Caledonia for their loving and compassionate care.

