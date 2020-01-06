Barbara Phyllis Nelson

September 20, 1936 - January 2, 2020

RACINE - Barbara Phyllis (nee: Holtz) Nelson, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Barbara was born on September 20, 1936, to the late Arthur M.R. and Nellie (nee: Martin) Holtz in Racine. She attended St. John's Lutheran Grade School and Racine Lutheran High School, graduating in 1954. Barbara was united in marriage to Spencer Nelson on August 13, 1955, at First Church of God in Racine.

Barbara attended First Church of God for almost 70 years. She has been a Sunday school teacher, Youth Counselor, and choir member. The Christmas holiday saw her very active with the yearly nativity scene and also making the peanut brittle. She served as church treasurer for over 30 years. Barbara was involved with the Grace Church knitting group, whom made and donated many hats, mittens, and prayer shawls. Barbara enjoyed traveling and has been to all 50 states.

Barbara is survived by her three children: Phyllis (Larry) Brick, Pamella Nelson, and Patrick (Heidi) Nelson; seven grandchildren: Maegan (Nathan) Benzschawel, Jerrod, Deidra, and Marla Brick, Brittany Nelson, Spencer and Noah Nelson; two sisters: Linda Reske and Rebecca Holtz (Alex) Poplawski; sisters-in-law: Shirley Booth and Gloria Stimes; Aunt, May Holtz; as well as three nieces, 11 nephews, and several cousins.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Spencer; In-laws: Marvin and Helen Nelson; brother, Chuck Holtz; brothers-in-law: Jimmy Booth, Duane Stimes, and William Dean Nelson; sister-in-law, Mary Nelson; and niece, Debra Stimes.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Barbara at the Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Funeral service will be held at First Church of God on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 12 pm. An additional time of visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 11 am until the time of service. Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses from Ascension at Home Hospice, the nurse from the ER, Maria, and the staff from Oak Ridge Care Center for their special and loving care for Barbara.

