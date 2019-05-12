Barbara Sue "Barb" Roedema

July 26, 1960 - May 4, 2019

RACINE - Barbara 'Barb' (nee: Anderson) Roedema departed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with her loving family by her bedside, after a two year battle with cancer.

She was to born on July 26, 1960 to Robert and Louise (nee: Nelson) Anderson. Barb married her best friend, life-long love and soulmate, Jeff Roedema, on August 25, 1979.

Barb had a zest for life. Her sense for adventure made her an avid traveler. She loved to travel the world with immediate family and her brother and sister-in-law. Barb loved to care for and do special things for her family.

Barb is survived by her soulmate, Jeff, son, Robert (Rachel) Roedema, daughter, Bria (Jack) Schoening. She was blessed to be Nana to five beautiful critters, Brynn, Andrew, Jackson, Elijah, and Eliana. She is further survived by her father, Robert, life-long best friend, Jo, niece, Amy "Boo", many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her mother, Louise.

Private services were held.

Jeff and family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and care takers at Aurora Medical Center- Kenosha.

Donations to the have been suggested in Barb's honor.

