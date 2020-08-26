1/1
Barry A. Heimes
1973 - 2020
Barry A. Heimes

September 8, 1973 - August 22, 2020

RACINE - Barry Allen Heimes, age 46, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Racine, September 8, 1973, son of Lee and Eilene (Nee:Soule) Heimes.

Barry graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1991". He had been employed as a woodworker building cabinets and home repair and remodeling. Barry enjoyed bowling and anything outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his mother, Eilene Heimes (Lloyd Kilman); brothers, Brian L. Heimes of Almond, WI, Bradley D. (Rosie) Heimes of Waupaca, WI; nieces and nephews, Allyssa, Deven, Darien, David (Veronica), and Rachel; great nieces and great nephews, Anabel, Bella, and James, Aliya, Sophia, and Liam; aunt and uncles, Louise and Ken Peterson, Larry Heimes; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee and an infant brother, Bruce.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, September 3, 2020, 5-7 pm followed by a time to share memories at 7 pm.

Published in Journal Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
