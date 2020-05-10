Barry Todd Lindau December 7, 1956 - May 2, 2020 Barry Todd Lindau, age 63, of Waterford, WI; passed away unexpectedly on May 2nd, 2020 at Burlington Memorial Hospital. He was born December 7th, 1956 in Marshfield, WI. Barry graduated from Waterford Union High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and love of his life Cyndy Alby. Barry and Cyndy got married July 21st, 1979. Barry was a Redi-mix truck driver for Alby materials for a few years. He also worked various carpentry jobs as well as roofing and siding jobs. For several years Barry partnered with his sister and brothers in owning and operating Waterford Liquor. Barry and Cyndy were the owners of Freddy Bear's Antique Mall, Angels Gallery, and Heavenly Haven for almost 30 years. Barry will be dearly missed by his loving wife Cyndy; his 3 devoted sons Barry T. (Fiancé Cassandra Hoppe) Lindau II, Jacob (April) Lindau, and Kyle (Zeferina) Lindau; his 8 adoring grandchildren, Bradan, Remi, Bryar, Ryland, Liam, Rowen, Vaughn, and Willow, his mother Etola, his siblings David (Maria), Jeff, and Deborah. He is further survived by his siblings-in-law Kristen Alby, Terry (Judy) Alby, Randy (Brenda) Alby, and Karin (Keith) Magee; and good friends Andy H. and Pat B. Barry enjoyed spending time with his great neighbors Mike B., Mark N., and Terry N. Barry was preceded in death by his father Eugene, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ronald and Marianne Alby, his sister-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law Paul, and step father-in-law Jerry Watts. A celebration of Barry's life will be scheduled at a later time. Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services www.integrityfunerals.net 262-514-4600
Published in Journal Times on May 10, 2020.