Barry W. Pfost (1962 - 2020)
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Obituary
Barry W. Pfost

RACINE – Barry W. Pfost, 57, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, February 21, 2020 for a visitation from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating Barry's life will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 19, 2020
