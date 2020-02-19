Barry W. Pfost

RACINE – Barry W. Pfost, 57, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, February 21, 2020 for a visitation from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating Barry's life will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com