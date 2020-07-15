1/1
Be Oliver "Oopie" Briggs Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Be's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Be Oliver "Oopie" Briggs Jr.

RACINE - Oliver passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 8, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11- 12 pm (masks are highly recommended) with a memorial service to start at 12 pm noon. You may also view the service by visiting Oliver's webpage on the funeral home website and select LIVESTREAM under the services/visitation option.

Please see funeral home website for a full obituary

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved