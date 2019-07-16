Beatrice A. "Bea" HenkesNee: Sieger

September 27, 1929 - July 14, 2019

RACINE - With her family by her side, Beatrice A. "Bea" (nee: Sieger) Henkes, age 89, passed away on Sunday July 14, 2019. Beatrice was born in Racine on September 27, 1929, daughter of the late Amos and Alice (nee: Witkowski) Sieger and was a lifelong resident.

On June 19, 1954, Bea was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bernard E. "Barney" Henkes at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a lifelong member. They shared fifty-seven beautiful years together before Barney preceded her in death on December 26, 2011. Bea was employed with R & S Meats in the retail store during the 1970's. Her greatest job was raising her five children. In her spare time, Bea enjoyed her bridge clubs, fishing, and cheering on the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. Above all, she loved her time spent with her family.

Bea will be dearly missed by her five children, Peter (Ann) Henkes of Racine, Jonathan (Carla) Henkes of Pewaukee, Peggy (Bill) Smithana of Racine, Kevin Henkes (Laura Dronzek) of Madison, and Chris (Jodi) Henkes of Racine; six grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Bea was also preceded in death by her brother Richard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, Friday July 19, 2019, 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9:45 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Memorials to the Racine Public Library Children's Department have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and the Woods of Caledonia for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com