Beatrice Ann ""Bea"" Bosak (Nee: Peck)

1924 – 2020

Beatrice Ann "Bea" Bosak, age 95, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Burlington, WI, October 28, 1924, daughter of the late William and Olive (Nee: Weber) Peck.

On October 26, 1946 she was united in marriage to Stephen Bosak, who preceded her in death, on November 25,1995. In addition to being a loving homemaker, she was employed by Rainfair, Inc. a crossing guard, a clerk at both Erickson's Drug Store and Grant's Dept. Store. Additionally, she operated a punch press at Western Publishing Company, where she met her husband Steve. In her retirement years, she volunteered over 6000 hours at All Saints Hospital. Beatrice was an excellent cook who made delectable deserts and Hungarian specialties. She also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and canasta with friends at Lincoln Village, puzzles, and knitting. Above all Bea was devoted to her family and cherished time spent with them. She was a role model of unselfishness, putting everyone else's needs before herself. We would all be better people if we followed in her footsteps.

Bea will be dearly missed by her children, Gary (Cheryl) Bosak of Showlow, AZ, Gregg (Barbara) Bosak of Janesville, Scott (Hope) Bosak of Racine; her grandchildren, Kristin Gover, Paul Bosak, Laura (Nate) Ritter, Bradley Bosak, Brooke Bosak; her great-grandson, Gabriel Ritter, and many cherished loved ones over her 95 years of life. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Geoffrey Bosak; her twin brother, Bernard (Peggy) Peck, Vern (Beatrice) Peck; and sisters, Florence Peck, Selma (Walter) Audenby, Marjorie (Walter) Crain, Evelyn Morales; and her long lost baby sister RoseMary Baker.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until time of service at 10:30 am. Memorials to Ridgewood Care Center have been suggested.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ridgewood Care Center for the excellent care she received.

