Beatrice Ann Gorton, PhD

July 27, 1946 - July 14, 2020

Beatrice, 73, a resident of Covenant Living at Windsor Park in Carol Stream, IL, died peacefully at home July 14. She & her twin sister Patricia were born in Racine on July 27, 1946 to Charles and Dorothy (Lains) Gorton.

Bea attended Trautwein grade school, Lutheran High School and graduated from Hampton Dubose Academy in Zellwood, FL. In 1968 she graduated from Wheaton College (IL) where she earned letters in 3 sports each of her 4 years. Next she earned a Masters Degree in Sports Medicine from George Williams College. At Indiana University she founded the IU's women's varsity basketball program while completing her doctorate in bio-mechanics.

In her 4 years of coaching the IU women's basketball team, her teams compiled a 79 – 28 record, the highest winning percentage in IU's school history to this day. In 1973 her team went to the AIAW final four.

After serving as Indiana women's head coach Bea taught at Wheaton College, then taught Bio-mechanics at Taylor University and Bowling Green State University, Ohio. She was an invited lecturer in bio-mechanics in Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Hong Kong & Taiwan.

She was a lecturer at the 1988 Special Olympics in Seoul, Korea. After that she developed ongoing health problems which led to her early retirement.

In retirement she lived in the Chicago suburbs & finally moved to Windsor Park Manor in Carol Stream, IL where, despite her health challenges, she was actively involved, serving on many resident committees.

In November, 2014 Bea was inducted into the Indiana University Athletic Hall of Fame. Earlier she was inducted into the Wheaton College Athletic Hall of Honor.

Bea was the grand-daughter of George (Sophie) Gorton II, founder of the Gorton Machine Company. She was named in honor of Dr. Beatrice O Jones, a pediatrician and a family friend.

She is survived by her brothers Richard (Jane) & John, both of Racine; her sister Pat Gorton-Land of Las Vegas. Bea had 6 nieces & nephews and 6 great-nieces & nephews.

Her charitable interests included the Benevolence fund @ Covenant Living @ Windsor, Carol Stream IL; the Indiana University Foundation; Wheaton College, Wheaton IL. Both schools are working with the family on the use of the funds.

Following a private interment there will be a service of Scripture & music at 11:30 on Monday, July 20th at Faithbridge Church, 212 11th Street on Racine. Face masks and social distancing will be required for persons attending.

Hultgren Funeral Home, Wheaton IL