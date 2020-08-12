1/1
Beatrice Laverne Hyduke
Beatrice Laverne Hyduke

MT. PLEASANT - Beatrice Laverne Hyduke, 93, passed away at the Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, on Saturday August 8, 2020.

A PRIVATE (IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY) memorial service celebrating her life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 14th, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. You will be able to watch the live stream of the service by going to https://youtu.be/QQfpVIqQeX4. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Wisconsin Right to Life.

For the complete obituary please see the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
