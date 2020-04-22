Beatrice M. Smith

February 18, 1928 – April 14, 2020

Beatrice M. Smith, 92, lived in Largo, Florida, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born in Kenosha, WI moving to Largo in the early 1980's. Beatrice was a beautician and a Catholic, belonging to Blessed Sacrament Church in Seminole. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, playing cards and going to the movies and dinner with her family and friends.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emma (Couture) Petit: Husband, Edward M Smith; Brothers Vernon, Robert, and Gene; and Sister Annette (Ken) Beck; Grandchildren Robert Young and Emma Young.

She is survived by her children; Annette Stukel, Tom (Jean) Stukel, Robbie (Bill) Young, and Beth (Pat) Hamm; Grandchildren, Wesley, Danielle (Dave), Matthew (Ashley), Joanna, Kristin (Ben), Kori (Greg); Great Grandchildren; Bailey, Daffni, Dalton, Calvin, Alaina, Carisma, and Adrienne.

Services are pending due to the virus; however, donations may be made in her memory to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 11565 – 66th Ave North, Seminole, FL. 33772.