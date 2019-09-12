Becky Ann (Feest) Olley (1959 - 2019)
Becky Ann OlleyNee: Feest

August 8, 1959 - September 8, 2019

RACINE - With her family by her side, Becky Ann Olley, age 60, passed away Sunday morning September 8, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, on Thursday September 12, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 12, 2019
