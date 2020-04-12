Becky Lou Radtke-Lau

February 12, 1935 – April 7, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Becky Lou Radtke-Lau, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Becky was born in Racine on February 12, 1935 to the late Leroy and Grayce (nee: Hayman) Howard. A graduate of William Horlick High School. On October 18, 1952 Becky was united in marriage to Norman Radtke. They had four daughters, Julie (Gary) Day, Jeri (Peter) David, Janie (Bill) Ertl and Cindy Lou (Larry) Radcliff.

She was employed by Porter's Furniture and Harris Metals, from where she retired. Becky had impeccable taste and an eye for beautiful things. She enjoyed spending time with her family, teaching them to love the land and its beauty. She spent countless hours working in her yard and flower gardens. One of her proudest moments was having her home included in the Garden Tour. After Norman passed Becky continued her tradition of family gatherings, including her annual Fourth of July picnic. She gave the city of Racine a run for its money when it came to her fireworks.

As time passed Becky met Charles (Charlie) Lau. They spent many years together and were united in marriage on October 3, 2009. Becky had a fear of water and had never learned to swim. However, she was adamant her grandchildren not follow in her footsteps and made sure all had swimming lessons, which paid off as they all played every summer in "Grandma Becky's and Grandpa Charlie's" in-ground pool. Nothing gave her greater joy than seeing the kids have such fun.

Becky is survived by her husband, Charlie, her four daughters and Charlie's daughter, Wanda (Eddie) Allen. Also surviving are Becky's grandchildren, birthday bestie Michele Day, Tracie Ertl, Penny (Adam) Ellenbecker, Renee (John) Corveleyn, Kelli (Geeon) Leo, Krista (Joe) Davis, Karli Louise Hudec, Kyle Allen and Jacob (Jessica) Allen. She is further survived by 23 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and good friend, Jan Schmitz. In addition to her parents and Norman, Becky was preceded in death by brother, David Howard and grandson, Phillip Day.

During this time of the global health crisis and in accordance to Becky's wishes a private memorial service has taken place.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com