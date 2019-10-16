Benito "Benny" Sanchez Martinez

RACINE - Benito Sanchez Martinez, 68, passed away on October 13, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home, before services from 2 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear your Packer attire. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

