Benito Sanchez "Benny" Martinez

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Obituary
Benito "Benny" Sanchez Martinez

RACINE - Benito Sanchez Martinez, 68, passed away on October 13, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home, before services from 2 p.m. until service time at 4 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to wear your Packer attire. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Oct. 16, 2019
