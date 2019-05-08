Benvenuta Mary Omdahl

February 6, 1921 - April 30, 2019

Benvenuta Mary Omdahl, 98, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Benvenuta was born February 6, 1921 to Anna (Resler) and Peter Skroch in Independence, WI. On February 5, 1941 she married Selmer Omdahl at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. Selmer passed away September 6, 1969. Mrs. Omdahl grew up in Independence, WI graduating from Independence High School in 1940. She lived in Eau Claire 67 years before moving to Racine. While in Eau Claire, she worked 30 years as a head cook for the school district, retiring in 1988.

Benvenuta, Bennie to her friends, always loved playing cards and bingo, crocheting baby sweaters and Bible studies at Grace Church in Racine. Her eyesight failed in recent years and her activities curtailed. She was a resident at Shorelight Memory Care the past 2 years and loved all the crafts, sing-a-longs and social activities.

Survivors include her sons, Nicholas Omdahl, MD (Maxine) of Racine; Allen Omdahl of Rochester, MN; six grand-children: Nicole Omdahl of Ottawa, IL, Stephen Omdahl of Madison, WI, Nathan Omdahl (Shannon) of Colorado Spring, CO, Erica Messmer (Nathan) of Chanhassen, MN, Andrea Randall (Jim) of Rochester, MN, and Joshua Omdahl of Rochester, MN; seven great grand-children: Ethan Messmer, Aubrie Messmer, Madison Omdahl, Katherine Omdahl, Brooklyn Omdahl, and Addison Omdahl; nephews, Tony, Peter, Adrian and Tim Skroch; niece, Gert Wilcziek. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Selmer Omdahl; and brothers, Clifford Skroch, Clarence Skroch, and George Skroch.

A memorial service for Bennie will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A private inurnment will take place in Eau Claire. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Bennie's family would like to thank the staff of Shorelight Memory Care, Pastor Tim Blackburn of Grace Church and the compassionate caregivers at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

