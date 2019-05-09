Benvenuta Mary Omdahl

1921 - 2019

Benvenuta Mary Omdahl, 98, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

A memorial service for Bennie will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A private inurnment will take place in Eau Claire. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial may be directed to Grace Church or the All Saints Foundation.

Bennie's family would like to thank the staff of Shorelight Memory Care, Pastor Tim Blackburn of Grace Church and the compassionate caregivers at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

